India witnessing Flip-flop in COVID-19 Cases
India reported 1,247 fresh infections and 1 fatality in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 11,860 and comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections
The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.76 per cent and patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,11,701.
The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent.
