Indian doctor stuck in Ukraine says, "Indian embassy kept telling us to wait"

While the Indian government has said that all Indian nationals including students have been safely evacuated from conflict-hit nation Ukraine, a Rajasthan-based doctor has claimed that he is still trapped in the war-torn Kiyv.

Dr Rajkumar, who is a resident of Jaipur, is pursuing his PhD in Ukraine. He has claimed that he, his wife Dr Mayuri Mohan Andhare and their two children are still in Kiyv. While sharing his experience he said,

"We were very sad when we came to know that it was being said in New Delhi that all Indians have been evacuated from Kyiv. We have been in contact with the Embassy for the last six days... The embassy kept telling us to wait. We tried to take a taxi but even the taxi drivers are overcharging. I don't even have money the local (Ukrainian) residents are helping us. We have also taken rice from our neighbours to eat. Our neighbours are fighting with guns in their hands. I was also given a gun but I refused to take it.

For the unversed, recently, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had stated that there is no Indian left in Kiyv.