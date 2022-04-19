Indian markets crash, what's likely to happen?
The Indian equity market key indices fell sharply by 1,280 points or 2.2 per cent in the initial trading hours on April 18, under pressure from lingering global inflation concerns, expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and concerns over the poor health of Chinese economy, amid the rising COVID cases.
Shanghai Composite in China slumped by up to 1.3 per cent, while the Nikkei in Japan fell up to 1.9 per cent.
Indian markets that opened after a gap of four days tumbled sharply in line with growing concerns over various developments, including Sri Lankan economic crisis and the ongoing Russian ‘Military Operations’ in Ukraine
