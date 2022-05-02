Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani is CIA's first chief tech officer; here's what we know about him

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has appointed Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani as their first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The announcement was made by CIA Director William J Burns. According to CIA, Mulchandani has over 25 years of expertise working in Silicon Valley. He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups such as Oblix, Determina, OpenDNS, and ScaleXtreme, the CIA said in a statement.