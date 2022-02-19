Indian Railways to provide home delivery services soon
According to the latest report, the Indian Railways is all set to offer door-to-door delivery of goods soon
According to the latest report, the Indian Railways is all set to offer door-to-door delivery of goods soon.
Apparently, the first such service will begin in the Delhi-NCR area and in the Sanand sector of Gujarat by June-July of 2022.
Reportedly, Indian Railway's this new passenger-friendly service has already started conducting test runs of the home delivery of goods. And another test run is soon planned in Mumbai.
Besides, an in-house trial of the service has also been launched by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation. As the Indian Railway has brought (DFCC) on board for the mission, Indian Railways has also instructed some of its railway zones to develop a module.
While the Indian Railway is planning to start the door-to-door delivery just as courier companies and e-commerce companies do, the new Railways service will be available for individual and bulk customers too.
The services can be availed by an app or through a website that will provide users receipts with a QR code which will help them in tracking their consignments.
The app or the website will also give the idea of the estimated charges and time needed to make one delivery.
Well if you are thinking about how to avail the services? Then the new services from the Indian Railways will give two options to the customers including dropping the package at dedicated points or having it picked up from their given address like homes or offices.
The aim is to provide the service at competitive rates to what other companies charge to move the consignments by road.
According to a report, the railways will act as a transporter and is looking to persuade India Post and other players to improve the delivery because the state-owned transporters have lost ground to the private sector, and new startups which have expanded rapidly.
While confirming the same the DFCC stated “We are targeting white goods, small items as well as aggregators who can avail of the service.
So are you excited about Indian Railways new service?
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines