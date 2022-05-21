India's security cannot be compromised, PM must defend nation: Rahul Gandhi on Pangong Tso bridge issue
The Congress launched an attack on the government over reports of China building a second bridge over Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh
The Congress launched an attack on the government over reports of China building a second bridge over Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. Reacting on the news, Rahul Gandhi said India's national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and the prime minister must defend the nation.
China is constructing the second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake and it could help the Chinese military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery.
