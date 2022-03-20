Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that inflation is likely to rise further and urged the government to act immediately and protect the people. The Wayanad MP also said that the crude oil prices are expected to rise above USD 100 per barrel and food prices could rise by 22 per cent.

"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," the Congress leader said in a tweet, adding “GOI must act NOW. Protect people.”