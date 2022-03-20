Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that inflation is likely to rise further and urged the government to act immediately and protect the people. The Wayanad MP also said that the crude oil prices are expected to rise above USD 100 per barrel and food prices could rise by 22 per cent.
"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," the Congress leader said in a tweet, adding “GOI must act NOW. Protect people.”
Earlier this week, the Congress leader had slammed the Central government via a tweet over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its "wrong policies."
Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to the government data released on March 14.
The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.