Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani donates $8.7mn to Ukraine

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani said he will donate USD 8.7 million to the government of Ukraine, calling Russia's invasion "a challenge to democracy". The founder of e-commerce giant Rakuten said in a letter addressed to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that the donation of 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) will go toward "humanitarian activities to help people in Ukraine who are victims of the violence".

“My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people. I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy. I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that Ukraine people can have peace again as soon as possible,” Hiroshi Mikitani wrote in his letter to Ukraine’s President.