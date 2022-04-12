Jharkhand ropeway mishap: Why did management choose to flee?

At least 2 persons have died while 48 others lay trapped mid-air in a row of 12 ropeway trollies that collided with each other at Trikut hills, close to Baba Baidyanath Temple, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

The rescue operation at Jharkhand's Deogarh has been taken over by Indian Air force. 32 people have been rescued while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in three cable cars. The entire district machinery is involved in the evacuation exercise.

Prima facie it seemed that a technical snag caused the accident.