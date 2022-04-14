Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa involved in death of Contractor?
Contractor Santosh Patil who had accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption and fraud allegedly committed suicide on April 12 in Udupi district
A contractor Santosh Patil who had recently accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption and fraud allegedly committed suicide on April 12 in Udupi district.
His body was found in a Sambhavi Hotel in Udupi.
Santosh had alleged that the Minister was asking for the commission to pay the bills of government contracts.
