Know India's ‘tallest man’ Dharmendra Pratap Singh who joined Akhilesh Yadav's party

With a height of 8 ft 1 inch the tallest man of India Dharmendra Pratap Singh, has joined Akhilesh Yadav's party ahead of the Utter Pradesh election.

Here are a few things about Dharmendra Pratap Singh who is entering into politics.

The tallest man of India who has joined the Samajwadi Party and is very famous for his height is a resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village of Pratapgarh district.

As he is officially making his debut in politics, earlier he used to participate in the election campaigns because he always remained an attraction for people due to his height. People like to take photos with him so during the election campaigns politicians often invited him to grab people's attention towards their party rally.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh may be famous for his height, but it is a hindrance in his life as well. Apparently, no one wants to marry him and neither does anyone give him any job. He revealed he requires double the amount of fabric as compared to a normal person to get a kurta-pyjama stitched. earlier he had said that he cannot enter offices and buildings due to his height.

Dharmendra Pratap holds a masters degree, but for a living earlier he used to go to Delhi and Mumbai to allow people to click photos with him.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh is 46-year-old and has his name in the Guinness World Records and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia let's see during the election how tall he stands in front of other leaders.