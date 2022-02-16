Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In 5th Fodder Scam Case

The RJD chief was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail related to Chaibasa illegal withdrawal of cases. Lalu was convicted by a special CBI court in the second case on December 23, 2017 for the illegal withdrawal of more than Rs 80 lakh from Deoghar treasury and awarded three-and-half years’ imprisonment.

He was convicted in the third case on January 24, 2018 related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury worth Rs 33.67 crore and awarded a five-year jail term. The fourth one, into the illegal withdrawal from Dumka treasury to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore, and was awarded for seven years of imprisonment, was on March 4, 2018. Currently, he is out on bail for the four convicted cases.