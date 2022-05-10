Locals protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive



As soon as South Delhi Municipal Corporation began its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh, locals staged protests as bulldozers rolled into the area. Residents were seen sitting on the roads and stopping the bulldozers as the demolition drive began with assistance provided by Delhi Police. Anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and Sriniwaspuri were discontinued last week due to the unavailability of the cops. This time the civic body reached the area along with the Delhi Police. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also joined the protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive.