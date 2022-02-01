Locals & tourists facing problems in Shimla due to heavy snowfall

The people in Shimla are experiencing difficulties due to extreme chills and the thick layer of snow has made the roads slippery.

The Vehicles and residences are covered in snow for over a week now and in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, it has disrupted normal life as the heavy snowfall is affecting power supply and water supply.

Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, many roads including four national highways closed and many power supply and water supply schemes were disrupted in the past few days.