Locals & tourists facing problems in Shimla due to heavy snowfall
The local residents of Shimla and tourists who came to see the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are facing side effects of heavy snowfall
The local residents of Shimla and tourists who came to see the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are facing side effects of heavy snowfall.
While the snow covering residences and trees look beautiful in pictures in actuality it is now disrupting the normal life of people in the hills.
The people in Shimla are experiencing difficulties due to extreme chills and the thick layer of snow has made the roads slippery.
The Vehicles and residences are covered in snow for over a week now and in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, it has disrupted normal life as the heavy snowfall is affecting power supply and water supply.
Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, many roads including four national highways closed and many power supply and water supply schemes were disrupted in the past few days.
According to the weather agency, the national capital Delhi is also expected to record a dip in temperature during February 3 and 4 as an active western disturbance is likely to trigger widespread rainfall in the northern plains and snowfall in the hills during the 1st week of February.
Apart from Himachal heavy rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming days.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines