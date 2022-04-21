Maggi, Nestle Milk, Nescafe, Kitkat to get costlier? The cost of raw and packaging materials is witnessing 10-year highs and continues to surge this quarter, which has hampered its yield from operations







The cost of raw and packaging materials is witnessing 10-year highs and continues to surge this quarter, which has hampered its yield from operations.

Commodities like edible oils, coffee, wheat and fuel remain firm to bullish. The inflation rate is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. Popular brands such as Maggie, KitKat and Nescafe are owned by Nestle. The strong growth momentum continued in Noodles during the first quarter of 2022.

