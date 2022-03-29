Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during event at his hometown, held

As per the media reports, the assault incident occurred in Bakhtiyarpur where the Bihar CM was visiting to meet old associates. The incident was caught on camera. The video shows a man taking rapid steps towards the stage as he tries to hit the chief minister. However, he was immediately dragged away by the CM's security personnel.

The accused has been identified as Shankar alias Chhotu, 25, a resident of Mohammadpur area in Bakhtiyarpur. He runs a small jewellery shop in the area. It is not known yet why the man attacked the chief minister.