Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during event at his hometown, held
In an incident which could be termed as a significant lapse in the security of a sitting chief minister, Nitish Kumar was March 27 assaulted by an unidentified person near Bihar’s capital Patna. The CM, however, escaped unharmed from the attack and the man was detained by the police.
As per the media reports, the assault incident occurred in Bakhtiyarpur where the Bihar CM was visiting to meet old associates. The incident was caught on camera. The video shows a man taking rapid steps towards the stage as he tries to hit the chief minister. However, he was immediately dragged away by the CM's security personnel.
The accused has been identified as Shankar alias Chhotu, 25, a resident of Mohammadpur area in Bakhtiyarpur. He runs a small jewellery shop in the area. It is not known yet why the man attacked the chief minister.
A case has been registered and the police are making further inquiries. The matter of security lapse is also being looked into.
Earlier, he was also attacked in November 2020 while campaigning in Bihar’s Madhubani for the state assembly elections.
