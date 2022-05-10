VIDEOS

Manage economy, not media headlines: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi as Rupee hits all-time low

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the free-falling Rupee and urged him to "focus" on managing the economy

NH Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the free-falling Rupee and urged him to "focus" on managing the economy. The rupee weakened to an all-time low on Monday, trading beyond 77.40 against the dollar.


Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell. Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly. A falling ₹ is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs."

"Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines," Rahul Gandhi said.


