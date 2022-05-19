Mathura Court allows plea seeking ownership of Shahi Idgah Mosque land The Mathura Court on May 19 permitted a plea by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and other private parties seeking ownership of the property in which the Shahi Idgah Mosque is constructed







The Mathura Court on May 19 permitted a plea by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and other private parties seeking ownership of the property in which the Shahi Idgah Mosque is constructed.

The Idgah is next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sthal, where the Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.

