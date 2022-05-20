Monkeypox Cases Rapidly Spreading In Europe, North America: 7 countries affected so far Italy and Sweden have become the latest countries to record cases of monkeypox amid the first ever global outbreak. Monkeypox is a virus that passes from infected animals such as rodents to humans







Patients with confirmed monkeypox have been recorded in the UK, US, Spain and Portugal, while Canada is probing potential cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned it expects more cases in more countries in the coming weeks.

Patients with confirmed monkeypox have been recorded in the UK, US, Spain and Portugal, while Canada is probing potential cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned it expects more cases in more countries in the coming weeks.

