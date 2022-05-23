Monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about': US President Joe Biden

Global health experts have whistled the alarm over increasing cases of monkeypox, a type of viral disease more popular in the west and central Africa. As of now, WHO has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and said they are working to better understand the extent and reason of the outbreak.

In a statement issued on May 20, the WHO said. “The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to rare outbreaks among local people and travelers.”

US President Joe Biden also on May 22 said that recent cases of monkeypox that have been spotted in Europe and the United States were something “to be worried about” and the US is peeking into what kind of medications and vaccines are usable.