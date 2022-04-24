MP, MLA arrested over 'Hanuman Chalisa'. What is Hanuman Chalisa row? Mumbai Police arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after escorting them out of their house in suburban Khar in Mumbai







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 Mumbai Police arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after escorting them out of their house in suburban Khar in Mumbai. Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

MP Navneet Ravi Rana