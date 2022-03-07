Nawab Malik's arrest politically motivated, being linked to Dawood because he's Muslim: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on March 5 commented on the arrest of his party member Nawab Malik in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim case and called it "politically motivated". Pawar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) links any of his party workers belonging to the "Muslim" community with Dawood.

"Nawab Malik's arrest is politically motivated, he is being linked to Dawood just because he's a Muslim," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

The minister was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Asked about BJP's persistent demand for the Minister's resignation over the matter, the NCP supremo said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why his Minister Narayan Rane did not tender resignation when he was arrested.

Rane was arrested last August by the police at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district for his statement that he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for forgetting the year India got freedom during his Independence Day speech.

Rane hit back at Pawar and said that he did go to jail but not in a case related to Dawood Ibrahim.

"Nawab Malik has been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim. So, that's why BJP is asking for Nawab Malik's resignation and will stick to it," Rane said.

Meanwhile, the special PMLA court has extended the ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7.