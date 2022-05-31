Nepal plane crash: What went wrong?
9 NAET twin-engine aircraft of Tara Air went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on May 29 and later it was found at the Kowang village of the district in Nepal. Tara aircraft had crashed in Kowang village and the incident took place at an elevation of about 14,500 feet.
The civil aviation authority of Nepal informed that 21 bodies out of 22 people have been recovered from the incident site so far. A few bodies which are recovered from the site are in very bad condition that they are unable to recognise. A search operation is still underway to recover the remaining one.
The weather conditions on the Pokhara-Jomsom route are currently cloudy with rainfall and this is affecting the search operations.
