No flight at Srinagar airport after 5 pm during weekends

The Srinagar airport has suspended night flight operations after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during February and March.

The flights will be suspended due to repair work on the runway.

While announcing the same the airport authority recently tweeted on social media

''We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of Feb and Mar.

This work is planned on all Fri, Sat, and Sun from 5 PM to 6 AM

We are ensuring that work is done only in nighttime so that there is minimum disruption of flights.''

After the latest announcement, the runway will be available and flights will be operated from 6 am to 5 pm.

Now flights are scheduled to operate during this closure time before 5 pm every day and passengers who have booked their flights for February and March on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays after 5 pm are requested to confirm the revised departure times.