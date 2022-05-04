Nurse Who Lost Legs In Ukraine Landmine Blast Shares Dance With Husband

A nurse in Ukraine, who lost her legs in a landmine explosion, has shared a video of her first wedding dance with her husband. The heartwarming video has been shot at a hospital in Lviv where the two got married. The video of their dance was caught on camera by a volunteer at the hospital.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, a smiling Oksana is seen thanking the people present in the hospital room who applause at the sweet gesture.