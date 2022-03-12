Oil price rises as UAE quashes hopes of plugging gap in Russian shortfall

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid confusion over whether major producers would help to plug a gap in supplies from Russia.

The United Arab Emirates had appeared to push the members of the OPEC producer group to raise output, only for the UAE's energy minister to quash hopes. The oil price rose more than 5 pert cent, after a 17 per cent fall on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden and other leaders have pledged to try to ease the price pressures for households. Officials from the US have been in talks with oil producers aimed at boosting supply.