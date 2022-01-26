Olympian Neeraj Chopra gets Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Neeraj Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, had produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals at Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to win the gold medal. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra was enrolled into the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar on May 15, 2016. After joining the Army, he was selected for training at the ‘Mission Olympics Wing’ as well as at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.