Olympian Neeraj Chopra gets Param Vishisht Seva Medal
Neeraj Chopra, who created history last year by winning India’s first athletics gold medal in Olympics, was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service. He is among the 6 sportspersons who will be conferred with the Padma Shri Award this year while Paralympics great Devendra Jhajharia is all set to receive the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.
Neeraj Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, had produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals at Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to win the gold medal. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold.
Neeraj Chopra was enrolled into the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar on May 15, 2016. After joining the Army, he was selected for training at the ‘Mission Olympics Wing’ as well as at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.
Beside Neeraj Chopra, India's women's hockey team star, Vandana Katariya, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat are among the others who will be conferred with the Padma Shri Award.
Former India football team captain, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, will also receive the Padma Shri Award. The 67-yer-old led the Indian football team while being a goalkeeper from 1983 to 1986.
