On Camera, Suicide Bomber Blows Herself Up In Karachi

NH Web Desk

A woman suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals and several others were left injured. As per details, the blast occurred outside the Karachi university campus of IBA (Institute of Business Administration) also known as Confucius Institute.

