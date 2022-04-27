On Camera, Suicide Bomber Blows Herself Up In Karachi
A woman suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals and several others were left injured
A woman suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals and several others were left injured. As per details, the blast occurred outside the Karachi university campus of IBA (Institute of Business Administration) also known as Confucius Institute.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular