One of the accused in Jahangirpuri riots is a BJP leader, alleges AAP MLA Atishi
A day after Delhi BJP leaders claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, Atishi, an MLA of the ruling party in the national capital, has now shared pictures on Twitter claiming that the accused can be seen with saffron party leaders.
AAP MLA has alleged that Ansar, who has been named as the main accused in the violence case, is a BJP leader.
