Over 20 lakh people were forced into lockdown without any prior notice and warnings in China
As part of China's Winter Olympics 2022 preparation China imposed a secret lockdown in the surrounding areas of Beijing which is the capital of China
Now over 20 lakh people are forced to stay home amid a quiet lockdown imposed by China ahead of the Winter Olympics 2022.
Reportedly the authorities of China have imposed the ‘secret lockdown’ in areas surrounding Beijing as a precautionary measure for Covid-19 as China reported some Covid-19 cases in the last few days. However, no public announcements have been made about the lockdown.
Notably, China applied a Zero Covid strategy to control the spread of the Covid virus, and lockdowns under this policy were announced on city websites and local authorities. But this time, no announcement was posted on the website or social media of the city or state authorities.
While other lockdowns in China were announced by the authorities, reportedly, this reported lockdown was imposed without any warning which sparked confusion among the people as well.
Apparently, the lockdown was reportedly placed from 25th January and is expected to remain in place till the Winter Olympics 2022 conclude in the country.
The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4th and will conclude on 20th Feb.
