Over 20 lakh people were forced into lockdown without any prior notice and warnings in China

As part of China's Winter Olympics 2022 preparation China imposed a secret lockdown in the surrounding areas of Beijing which is the capital of China.

Now over 20 lakh people are forced to stay home amid a quiet lockdown imposed by China ahead of the Winter Olympics 2022.

Reportedly the authorities of China have imposed the ‘secret lockdown’ in areas surrounding Beijing as a precautionary measure for Covid-19 as China reported some Covid-19 cases in the last few days. However, no public announcements have been made about the lockdown.