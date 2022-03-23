Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise per litre for 2nd day in row

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital.

The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by 85 paise a litre and it will be sold at Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 per litre respectively.