Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise per litre for 2nd day in row
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital.
The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by 85 paise a litre and it will be sold at Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 102.91 per litre, which was increased by 75 paise and diesel is Rs 92.95 after an increase by 76 paise per litre. While in Kolkata, the price of petrol was increased by 83 paise per litre and the diesel was increased by 80 paise per litre. Petrol and diesel will be sold at Rs 106.34 at Rs 91.42 per litre respectively in Kolkata.
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was also hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi from Tuesday. Domestic LPG rates were last revised on October 6 by Rs 15. Earlier on March 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 105 in Delhi. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,012 in Delhi.
The Budget session without forced adjournments was interrupted on Tuesday after the Upper House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu following the ruckus created by the opposition parties on the issue of the fuel price rise.
The opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium in the House after the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected their plea to hold a discussion on the issue of the rising fuel prices under Rule 267. The TMC MPs trooped into the well of the Upper House and started sloganeering against the government while holding placards.
