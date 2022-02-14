Policies of entire country framed for 'PM’s two industrialist friends': Priyanka Gandhi in Uttarakhand

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also claimed that Congress will definitely come to power in Uttarakhand because the people are tired of BJP government.

“Chief Minister should tell the people what he is going to do to check inflation and boost employment. What is he going to do for women?” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Khatima.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand for 70 seats will be held on February 14. he results of the Uttarakhand polls will be announced by EC on 10 March.