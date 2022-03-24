Taking a swipe at Central Government over the hike in fuel cost after the recent assembly polls, NCP leader Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha on March 23 said that elections every month are the best way to check rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.Raising the issue of hardships being faced by women due to the increase in the price of cooking gas, she said during the Zero Hour that the BJP won the assembly polls in four out of five states where people stood in queues to vote for it, but soon after the polls concluded, the prices went up.Sule sarcastically said that only elections can keep prices of fuel under control and requested government to hold polls every month.Hitting out at the government, she said it patted its own back when Ujjwala Yojna was launched to provide free gas cylinders to women. But now, the same women are facing problems due to sky-rocketing prices of cooking gas.Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.After a hike in petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines