Pollution Killed 9 Million People Globally In 2019, India, China top the list: Report
About 9 million people lost their lives owing to pollution-related diseases in 2019, according to a new global report published on May 18. The death toll attributed to dirty air from cars, trucks and industry rising 55% since 2000. The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health in its report mentioned that noxious air killed 1.67 million Indians in 2019, accounting for 18% of all fatalities.
