Power crisis looms in India

India is on the brink of an unusual power crisis as thermal power plants across the nation are reeling under coal shortages. Amid the crisis over the scarcity of coal, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has said some power plants are left with one day of coal reserve. Power minister RK Singh said that there is a power shortage in some states as payments have not been made to production companies. Local authorities in the worst-hit states are battling to juggle power cuts and heightening pressure on health services.