Prices of 800 essential medicines set to rise from April 1

With this hike, the cost of about 800 scheduled medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines will increase by 10.7 per cent since the beginning of the next financial year.

Which medicines are likely to witness price hike?

As per NPPA’s order, the price of medicines that are used to treat fever, heart diseases, infections, skin diseases, high blood pressure and anaemia will be increased from April 1. These include medicines like Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin Sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride and Metronidazole.

The NPPA fixes the ceiling price of scheduled medicines, which are procured by the government for various health programmes and provided free of cost at government hospitals, as per provisions of the DPCO.