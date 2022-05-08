Priyanka Mohite becomes first Indian woman to climb five peaks above 8,000 metres
Priyanka Mohite has becomes the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8,000 metres. She is from Satara in Western Maharashtra and achieved the feat after she climbed Mount Kanchenjunga on May 5, 2022.
The 30-year-old is a postgraduate in biotechnology from Mumbai University and works as a research associate in Bengaluru.
Priyanka Mohite (30), the recipient of Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020, successfully completed her expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), the third highest mountain on the planet, at 4.52 pm," her brother Akash Mohite told media persons.
