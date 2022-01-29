Probe ordered after video of school children made to praise PM Modi, UP CM goes viral

An investigation has been ordered into a case in which school children were allegedly made to raise slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Republic Day by their teachers and principal.

A video of the event, held on Wednesday at a primary school in Sohratgarh Block of Siddharthnagar district, has gone viral.

As seen in the video, following the singing of the national anthem, the students raised slogans in the name of freedom fighters, as well as those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the directions of teachers, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct currently in place in the state.

District Magistrate of Siddhartha Nagar, Deepak Meena, told reporters he became aware of the video through social media.