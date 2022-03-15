Provident fund rate cut to 4-decade low, minister cites market situation

Employees' provident fund interest rate for 2021-22 has been slashed from the existing 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent for 2021-22 on March 12. This is the lowest rate since 1977-78, when it was 8 per cent. The decision was made during a meeting of EPFO's central board of trustees. The meeting was held in Guwahati.

Labour minister Bhupender Yadav while elaborating on the board's decision said that the interest rate was finalised after keeping in mind the prevailing international conditions and the market situation.