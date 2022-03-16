Punjab: Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya shot dead in Jalandhar
Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match in the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Monday evening. One of Sandeep's friends also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.
According to the Jalandhar Police, Sandeep had come to the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar for his team at the kabaddi match and around 6 pm in the evening. Four unidentified youths came in a Swift car and opened fire at him. Police have done a preliminary investigation. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. As soon as the incident was reported, the newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot and condemned the incident.
After getting information about the incident, Congress leader and spokesperson Dr Navjot Dahiya also condemned the incident and extended his condolences to Sandeep's family.
