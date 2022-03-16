Punjab: Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya shot dead in Jalandhar

According to the Jalandhar Police, Sandeep had come to the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar for his team at the kabaddi match and around 6 pm in the evening. Four unidentified youths came in a Swift car and opened fire at him. Police have done a preliminary investigation. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. As soon as the incident was reported, the newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot and condemned the incident.