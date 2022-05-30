Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after security withdrawn

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa village on Sunday, May 29. This happened a day after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.



Condoling the Punjabi singer’s death, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Deeply shocked at the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world.”