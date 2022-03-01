Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert. What does this mean?

According to Federation of American Scientists, nine countries possessed roughly 12,700 warheads as of early-2022. Approximately 90 percent of all nuclear warheads are owned by Russia and the US. Wherein, Russia has more than 1,500 warheads deployed and almost 3,000 in reserve. Russia has invested in a variety of ways to employ those warheads, including land-based ballistic missiles that could reach the U.S., submarine-based missiles, and bombs and missiles that could be deployed from aircraft.