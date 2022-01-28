Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple in Punjab with Congress poll candidates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Harmandir Sahib, also known as Golden Temple, in Punjab's Amritsar. He was accompanied by the Congress party's candidates for the upcoming election.

Following his visit to the Golden Temple, Rahul paid obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with the party candidates in an apparent show of strength.

In a tweet following his visit, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "As always, it felt good to bow my head at the Darbar Sahib. I felt a sense of belonging."

In another tweet, he posted a video of Congress candidates partaking in langar at the Golden Temple. He said they prayed for the future of Punjab as they ate the "prasad of langar" together.

The Punjab Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.