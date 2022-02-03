Rahul Gandhi's top quotes in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn't touch the central challenges facing the country

Here are the top quotes from the speech:

"There is now no longer one India. There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening."

"The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together. Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India."

"Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated & surrounded. We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position."

"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states."

"You talk of Made in India. But there cannot be Made in India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made in India? Small and medium industry, unorganised sector - whom you have finished. Made in India is not going to take place.

You speak of providing employment, 3 cr youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years."