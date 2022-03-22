Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed Parliament to protest exodus of Kashmiri Pandits: Congress

The Congress alleged that Modi is raising the issue for political dividends but doing nothing. The issue of Kashmiri Pandits has heated up since the release of the film and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it. The Prime Minister said on March 15 that films like this need to be made so that people can know the truth. Modi said that there have been attempts to conceal the truth from the nation for a very long time and films like 'The Kashmir Files' need to be made to bring out the truth before the people.