Renowned industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away on February 12 at the age of 83. Former chairman of Bajaj Group breathed his last at 2.30 pm. Reportedly, Rahul Bajaj had pneumonia and also a heart problem. He was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hospital for last one month.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj acted as the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years. Rahul Bajaj resigned as the chairman of Bajaj Auto in April last year and was currently the Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

Top business and political leaders including his close family friend and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve-Patil, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others condoled Bajaj's passing.

Paying tribute to the veteran industrialist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said "we have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud."

“I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!,” Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Rahul Bajaj had BA (Honours) in Economics from the University of Delhi, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Rahul Bajaj took charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965. Under his leadership, the automaker firm saw its turnover growing to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore.