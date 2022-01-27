Republic Day: President bids adieu to Virat

Virat arrived in PBG in 2003 at the age of three from Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur. His elegance, grace & nature made him everyone's favourite.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. He is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

Over the years, Virat, escorted the President for Republic Day parades as well as received the visiting Heads of States during ceremonial receptions at Rashtrapati Bhavan as Commandants Charger.