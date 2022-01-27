Republic Day: President bids adieu to Virat
As India celebrated 73rd Republic Day on January 26, the nation also experienced an emotional moment at Rajpath, when President Ram Nath Kovind bid farewell to the elite horse of PBG, Virat
As India celebrated 73rd Republic Day on January 26, the nation also experienced an emotional moment at Rajpath, when President Ram Nath Kovind bid farewell to the elite horse of PBG, Virat.
Virat was the mount of President's Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades but this was Virat's last Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
Virat arrived in PBG in 2003 at the age of three from Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur. His elegance, grace & nature made him everyone's favourite.
Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. He is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.
Over the years, Virat, escorted the President for Republic Day parades as well as received the visiting Heads of States during ceremonial receptions at Rashtrapati Bhavan as Commandants Charger.
After the conclusion of the Republic Day parade Virat's retirement was announced and it was said that the horse shall continue to adorn the stables of PBG till he breathes his last.
And after the parade President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted him and bid farewell to the magnificent black horse.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines