Revival of Congress essential for democracy, society: Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for "unity at all levels" of the organisation at a meeting of party MPs. She also spoke about the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections.

Congress interim President took a dig at the government for targeting the Opposition and "spreading maximum fear and intimidation". Stating that the road ahead for the Congress party was more challenging than ever before and the spirit of resilience of party workers was under severe test, Sonia Gandhi said she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the party and she was working on "many of them".

