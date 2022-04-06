Revival of Congress essential for democracy, society: Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi called for "unity at all levels" of the organisation at a meeting of party MPs. She also spoke about the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for "unity at all levels" of the organisation at a meeting of party MPs. She also spoke about the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections.
Congress interim President took a dig at the government for targeting the Opposition and "spreading maximum fear and intimidation". Stating that the road ahead for the Congress party was more challenging than ever before and the spirit of resilience of party workers was under severe test, Sonia Gandhi said she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the party and she was working on "many of them".
On top of that she said that the road ahead is more challenging than ever before. "Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience are under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance.
The comments come ahead of a 'Chintan Shivir' of the party organised following the party's defeat in recently held Punjab Assembly elections and its failure to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Post the poll drubbing, Sonia Gandhi had offered to step down, a suggestion that was turned down by the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Speaking at the CPP on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi also thanked all the senior and experienced colleagues who have retired from the Rajya Sabha for their contribution.
The Congress interim president further said that this session of Parliament has seen the Budget as well as discussions on the functioning of various ministries. Hitting out at the ruling BJP, she said that the ruling party's "divisive agenda" has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being "mischievously distorted" to add fuel to its agenda. She said that the ruling establishment continues to target the opposition, its leaders and workers. Sonia Gandhi further slammed the BJP for the rising inflation and asked the party members to sustain the 'Mehngai-mukt Bharat 'campaign. She also said that the future of medical students evacuated from Ukraine needs to be assured at the earliest.
The Congress president said that the labour laws have been diluted at a time of growing unemployment and livelihood insecurity which is expected to turn out to be another disaster as demonetisation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines