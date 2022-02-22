RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail in Doranda fodder scam case

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years in prison in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam. He also has to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court pronounced the quantum of sentence. The case pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Jharkhand.

The RJD chief was convicted by the special CBI court under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian penal Code (IPC), along with section 120B related to conspiracy and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.