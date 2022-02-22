RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail in Doranda fodder scam case
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years in prison in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years in prison in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam. He also has to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court pronounced the quantum of sentence. The case pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Jharkhand.
The RJD chief was convicted by the special CBI court under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian penal Code (IPC), along with section 120B related to conspiracy and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Last week, a special CBI court had held former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam.
The fodder scam refers to illegal withdrawals worth Rs 950 crore from various government treasuries for fictitious expenditure on fodder and other requirements for cattle during Lalu Prasad Yadav's term as Bihar chief minister.
While speaking to the media after the court passed the order, Lalu Yadav's lawyer said he will challenge the sentencing in the Supreme Court.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, 73, was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.
He was out on bail in those cases until Tuesday when he was sent back to jail after being convicted in the Doranda treasury case. Later, he was shifted to a hospital on account of poor health.
