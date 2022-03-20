Russia reports 1st use of hypersonic missile to destroy Ukraine ammunition warehouse

The Russian military has used advanced hypersonic missiles for the first time in the Ukraine conflict to destroy an underground warehouse with ammunition belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian defence Ministry official said.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed the warehouse located in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region on Friday.

What is Kinzhal aviation missile system?

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, also known as 'Dagger', is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aeroballistic air-to-ground missile. The missile has a range of approximately 1,500-2,000km and can carry a nuclear payload or conventional payload of 480 kg. The Kinzhal has a length of 8 metres, a body diameter of 1 meter. It can be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers or MIG 31 K interceptors. The Kinzhal entered service in December 2017

Earlier this week, Ukraine claimed that a Russian general had been killed by strikes on an airfield outside Kherson, just north of Crimea, saying he was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24. The war is now in its fourth week